Jan. 26, 1925—Feb. 10, 2023
FRUITLAND—Pauline Garcia Slagel from Fruitland, ID, formerly Jerome, ID, passed away Feb. 10, 2023, at the age of 98.
Pauline was born Jan. 26, 1925, in Greeley, CO then moved with her family to Jerome in 1937. She married Frank Slagel and had 3 children: Lyle Dean, Denis and Debbie.
Pauline was a very loving mother and grandmother with everyone calling her Grams. She would take all 7 of her grandkids every summer teaching them a love for horses, and her homemade enchiladas. She was part of the Thursday Sagebrush Riders Club as she loved to ride in the mountains on her great horse Buck.
Pauline was the last of her 9 siblings. She is survived by her children, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Cossa School in Wilder ID.
