April 3, 1993—Aug. 25, 2023

MALTA – Paul “Riley” Barnes, 30, of Malta, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, from injuries sustained in a tragic car accident.

Riley was born April 3, 1993, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Paul and Micheal (Acaiturri) Barnes. He grew up in Malta, Idaho, where he loved and lived life to the fullest. He spent most of his days working on the family ranch or in construction with family.

In his free time he could be found building guns, helping family and friends, or tinkering with his car. His favorite thing; however, was spending time, no matter what the activity was, with his fiancé, Taylor Cantu.

Riley was preceded in death by his father, Paul Barnes; both sets of grandparents, Paul Dean and Evelyn Barnes and Philip Sonny and Dona Rae Acaiturri.

He is survived by his mother, Micheal Barnes; his sisters, Ashley (Nelson) Manning and her four sons, Colter, Emmet, Sonny, and Huck; Kaitlin Barnes and her son, Matthew; and Tracy Kazda and her daughter, Ariana Sagali. Riley will forever be remembered as the guy that always dreamed big. To know Riley was to love Riley.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Standrod Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home prior to the service.

A memorial fund to help cover final expenses for Riley Barnes and medical expenses resulting from the accident for his fiancé, Taylor Cantu, has been set up at D.L. Evans Bank and donations can be made at any of their bank locations.