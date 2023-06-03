Aug. 12, 1929 - May 29, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce that on May 29, 2023, Paul Miller, 93, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, with family by his side. Paul left behind a legacy of love, laughter, and an enduring spirit that will forever inspire us.

Paul's journey began on August 12, 1929, in Wabash, Indiana, as the youngest son of Charles and Bessie Miller. Growing up on a farm in Indiana, Paul admired his older brothers, Lowell and Doyle, and he developed a deep passion for fishing and playing basketball.

When Paul was 19, his strong work ethic and dedication were on display when he saved his money for a year to buy a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Paul decided to travel across the country on his Harley. His uncle, Paul Marlow, worked for Lester and Ola McGregor on a farm in Idaho.

As Paul passed through, he stopped to visit his uncle. Little did he know that this pit stop would change his life forever.

He met the love of his life, Jeanie McGregor.

Paul and Jeanie were engaged in 1951, and in 1952 Paul became a United States Marine. He was deployed to fight overseas in the Korean War. Paul was recognized for his exceptional bravery and steadfastness in action on Bunker Hill on August 24, 1952, receiving the Bronze Star w/Combat "V" and the Purple Heart.

On May 31, 1953, Paul and Jeanie were married at the First Baptist Church in Filer. They lived in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, until Paul was honorably discharged. Embarking on a shared journey that spanned decades, they settled in Idaho where they purchased a farm on the Salmon Tract, pouring their hearts and souls into its transformation.

Paul and Jeanie were truly best friends who adventured through life together. Their family flourished as they welcomed their beloved daughter, Diana, in 1958 and their cherished son, Jerry in 1960. Paul's devotion to his family knew no bounds, and he found joy in being a husband and father.

Paul loved to travel, camp, fish, hunt, water ski and golf. He enjoyed riding motorcycles in the mountains with Diana and Jerry, while Jeanie relaxed at the campsite. He also loved to race at the Magic Valley Speedway. He had a natural talent for bowling, and it quickly became one of his favorite pastimes. What started as a hobby soon turned into a true passion when he and Jeanie bought the Magic Bowl in 1977. Paul took immense pride in Jerry's bowling accomplishments, finding solace in the bond they shared. At the age of 74, Paul achieved his elusive dream, by bowling his first 300 game. Paul not only worked hard, but he played hard.

Paul treasured every moment spent with his loved ones. His life continued to be filled with joy and happiness as he welcomed his grandchildren; Becky, Sarah, Lacy and Megan. From joyful visits to Lagoon with Becky and Sarah, cheering on Lacy and Megan during their basketball games, to road trips with his grandchildren. Paul lit up while meeting his five great-grandchildren and when spending time together.

Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife; Jeanie, his parents, both brothers; Doyle and Lowell and a granddaughter; Sarah Jones.

Paul's legacy lives on through his daughter; Diana (Doug Jones), his son, Jerry Miller, his granddaughters; Becky (Jake) Webb, Lacy (Mandi) Turner, and Megan (Vaughan) Prow, his great-grandchildren: Jackson and Lilly Webb, Jaydyn Turner, and Amari and Emmy Prow. They carry his spirit, his love, and the profound impact he made on their lives. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

The family wishes to thank staff at Grace Assisted Living and Auburn Crest Hospice for their care, love and support to Paul and his family.

There will be a graveside service honoring Paul on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2:30 pm, held at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a viewing held prior to the service, from 1:00 pm–2:00 pm, held at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel.