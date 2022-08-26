 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Henery Arterburn

Paul Henery Arterburn

Sept. 17, 1957—Aug. 19, 2022

Paul Henery Arterburn, age 64, died August 19, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City surrounded by friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Evelyn. He is survived by his daughter Magen; three grandsons; and four siblings: Shelia, Randy, Jim, and Cherie.

He was raised in Hagerman, Idaho. He served our country in the Navy, always had a way of making people laugh and was the best arrowhead hunter this side of the Mississippi.

He is loved by many and will be missed deeply.

There will be no service held, at his request.

