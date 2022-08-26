Sept. 17, 1957—Aug. 19, 2022
Paul Henery Arterburn, age 64, died August 19, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City surrounded by friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Evelyn. He is survived by his daughter Magen; three grandsons; and four siblings: Shelia, Randy, Jim, and Cherie.
He was raised in Hagerman, Idaho. He served our country in the Navy, always had a way of making people laugh and was the best arrowhead hunter this side of the Mississippi.
He is loved by many and will be missed deeply.
There will be no service held, at his request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.