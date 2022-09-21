Paul Edward Will

April 26, 1941 – Sept. 15, 2022

Paul was born April 26, 1941 to his parents Earl and Cleo Will, at home in Forder, Colorado. The family eventually moved to Idaho where he graduated from Jerome in 1959. He went on to marry Linda Miller in 1962, divorcing in 1985. They had four children together, Eddie, Shane, Laurie and Jason, which blessed him with several grandchildren.

Paul loved God and the love of the outdoors. Especially his dirt bike, 4-wheeler and camping with family and friends. Because he loved the outdoors, he was able to capture hundreds of memories through his camera lens that will now always be remembered by loved ones. He passed away doing one of his many pleasures.

Notable people heavily involved in his life are: Eddie and Michelle Will and their children, Brian Will and step-daughter, Angelena Malberg, Jason and Krisjaan Will and their newest member to the family, Ridge Wylder Will, son of Jason and Krisjaan.

We would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls, ID with interment at 5:30 p.m. at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen, Idaho.