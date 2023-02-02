1941—2023

BELLEVUE — On Monday, January 30, 2023, Paul Brent Gibbs, passed away peacefully at his home in Bellevue, ID at the age of 81. Born to Leroy and Lucille Gibbs in Malad, ID in 1941, he was the fourth of seven children.

Ranching was the way of life for the Gibbs family. When Paul was 6, the family moved to Mackay, ID. Amongst the four sons, Paul was known as the sweet son, a good student and athlete. At age 14, the family moved to a ranch in Wendell, ID. This is around the age that Leroy would catch Paul and his younger brother, Jim, in the corral trying to ride the hereford cattle. His father would yell at them to stop, so that they didn’t “wear the fat off them”.

Riding since he was a toddler, Paul became an incredible cowboy and began riding bulls with his brother Jimmy. The two brothers also developed a reputation as fighters, with Paul often finishing up the fights that Jimmy would start. Paul always won. Their fighting ways even turned on each other at times, and Paul proved himself the only person that could ever beat Jimmy. Once, Jimmy hired a big, tall, strong man to beat his brother up, but Paul emerged the victor!

After graduating from Wendell High School, Paul started working on ranches and farms. After farming on the Camas prairie, The Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch in the Stanley Basin stole his heart. He bought a pack-string of mules and led many hunters and tourists into the splendid Sawtooth Mountains via horseback. His love for those mountains led him into working many summers trailblazing as a contractor, literally breaking and making the trails that make up the famous hiking trails of the Sawtooth National Forest around Stanley.

Paul made his way to Ketchum, ID in the early 70’s to work as a bell-hop and at the ski shop for Sun Valley Company. An incredible skier, Paul spent many days on the slopes of Baldy followed by evenings at the Casino. As construction was starting to boom in the Wood River Valley, Paul established a successful concrete business. He was hard working, and a perfectionist at his trade. Many local residents can recall that their homes’ foundations were built by Paul Gibbs. At age 35, Paul ran into his high school friend Earlene, and sparks flew. They married that same year and soon thereafter, had sons Cody and Trevor. Paul was a caring stepfather to Sherri and Kurtis Brown who were adolescents at the time. Paul taught his boys the construction trade and to this day, they carry on his legacy of accuracy and precision in all that they build.

Paul and Earlene spent 45 years together, enjoying their small ranch in Bellevue. He was happiest in the outdoors, and led a very active life enjoying camping, hiking and backpacking and hunting. As life slowed down, Paul had more time for reading, driving dump trucks/logging trucks, overseeing the grounds of his son’s construction company, visiting with buddies Billy, Juan and Kim, attending the yearly Salmon Bull Sale or rodeos with Sherri and playing dolls or legos with his little shadow, Olivia. He was a generous and kind husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Earlene Gibbs; children: Cody (Vanessa) Gibbs, Trevor Gibbs, Brenda Daniel, Sherri Brown (Ted Simplot), Kurtis Brown (Alison Hurwitch); grandchildren: Tyler Daniel, Maddie Daniel, Avery Daniel, Dominik and Dylan Gibbs, Olivia Gibbs, Ethan Brown, Katy Brown, Erika Brown. Surviving sisters include: Sonya Kennedy, Yolanda Gunderson (Alvin), Helen Birges (Kirk), (Debbie Gibbs), (Barbara Gibbs). Preceded in death by brothers: Gordon, Jimmy and Carl Gibbs.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at The Life Church, 931 N. River St., Hailey, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: POWER Ministry, PO Box 56377, Riverside, CA 92517 at www.powerministry.com.