Dec. 26, 1978—April 2, 2023

Paul went through a lot of medical problems starting when he lost his kidneys at age 19. He received a transplant when he was 21 and had it until his passing.

He loved sports, especially MMA, football and basketball. He practiced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai Kickboxing for years.

Sadly his compromised immune system got the better of him and he had multiple infections over the past couple of years that just became too much in the end.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gay, Sr. and both sets of grandparents, two aunts and an uncle. He is survived by his mother, Cindy Brown (Hugh); sisters: Nena Pressnall (James) and Kandace Gay; as well as his brother, Jack Gay (Jennifer); his nephew, Dustin Pressnall; niece, Tori Johns; and nephew, Cole Johns; and many aunts and uncles.

Services well be held at a later date.