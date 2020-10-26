Patti A. Goodrich Dugan passed away peacefully at home Sunday October 18, 2020. She grew up in Hunt. Patti attended Valley High School and received her GED in 1975. She married Gary L. Dugan February 14, 1975. She worked for 7 years as a clerk at Shopko.
No matter how many times she fell, she always got back up again. She was stronger than people expected and knew more than she would say. Her wisdom and strength allowed her to face and overcome many obstacles. Her faith was very important to her. Patti was unbreakable and now is made whole with Jesus.
She is survived by: her mother, Joyce Goodrich; husband, Gary Dugan; three stepchildren, Gary L. Dugan, Gary Joseph Dugan and Anthony Dugan; sisters, Jan (Brent) Revai; Sue (Coy) Baker; brothers, Mike (Jean) Goodrich; Sam (Cindy) Goodrich and Bob Goodrich; many nieces and nephews and her grandchildren, Joey, Alex and Nickolas Dugan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Goodrich; infant brother, Allen and grandson, Shawn Dugan.
The family had a private service together to say goodbye. Many thanks to Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory.
Suggested contributions can be made to Samaritan’s Purse and Hospice Visions Inc.
Condolences can be mailed:
Joyce Goodrich
c/o Sue Baker
