Patricia Rae Mathers

April 21, 1934—March 3, 2023

WICKENBURG, AZ—Our dear mother, Patricia Rae Mathers (Pat), passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the age of 88.

Born April 21, 1934 in Cortez, Colorado, she grew up immersed in the outdoors, swinging from the quaking Aspens while running sheep in the mountains, jockeying racehorses her father trained and skiing all winter. This passion led her to Colorado A&M where she earned a teaching degree in PE and met her husband of 60 years, Bob Mathers.

Together they had three daughters, Jackie, Roylnn and Carla. After brief stints in South Dakota, Colorado, and California, where Pat earned her Masters in Reading Education, the family settled in Idaho. Pat taught English and P.E. at Wendell High School through the 70’s before quitting to help out on their dairy farm and play lots of golf and tennis.

Sometime in the early 80s, Bob and Pat discovered Wickenburg, Arizona and fell in love with the area. They began bringing horses down for longer periods each winter until they finally bought property and became true “snowbirds”. Several years after Bob’s death in 2016, Pat moved permanently to Wickenburg where she enjoyed playing bridge, attending book club, and having weekly breakfasts with “the roper’s wives”.

Pat will best be remembered as dedicated to friends, family, and faith—not necessarily in that order. Kind and accepting, she had a way of truly listening when folks spoke and was always available to friends and family. Through any mistakes or bone-head decisions, her daughters always knew she loved and accepted them and had their backs one hundred percent.

A life long Presbyterian, Pat stated that she was not afraid to die; she had lived a long and full life, she knew where she was headed, and she was ready to go. Although her faith was strong, she felt no need for the rituals of religion and asked that no service or remembrance be held. Her ashes will be spread in the mountains where she grew up at a later date.