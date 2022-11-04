Aug. 13, 1937—Oct. 22, 2022

BOISE — Patricia “Pat” Ann Halcomb born August 13, 1937, died October 21, 2022. Patricia was the only child born to parents Walter and Alta Mae Todd in Buhl, Idaho. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1956 and soon met and married Theodore D. Netz on May 17, 1957.

Terri Ann and Tamera Lynn were born a year later in June 1958. A boy, Theodore Walter, followed his sisters into the world in November 1960.

After working occasionally for the local cannery, Patricia became a Beautician working for Velma Hopkin’s Beauty Salon. They lived in Buhl until 1971, when the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho for a short time, before settling in Boise, Idaho in 1972.

Pat soon got a job driving school bus and then went to work for Boise-Winnemucca driving a bus from Idaho to Nevada, before settling into a career driving bus for the City of Boise. While in Boise, Pat fostered another daughter, Candy Marie.

Pat and Ted divorced in 1973 and Pat met and married John Halcomb in 1979. In 1982, they moved to Salt Lake City, UT, where Pat again became a city bus driver, this time for Utah Transit Authority.

Pat divorced soon after moving to SLC and eventually made her way back to Boise where she got a job with Boise State University in 1988 after attending Secretarial School. She retired from BSU in 2000.

Pat loved people and it served her well in her career as a bus driver, she never met a stranger. She also loved watching football and was an avid BSU supporter cheering the boys in blue along with her “friend-in-law” Jama.

Pat had many beloved dogs to love and nurture during her long life, they proved good company in later years.

Mostly, Pat loved and cherished her family, always camping and fishing together and laughing around the camp fire.

Patricia is survived by her four children and their spouses: Terri and Mike, Tami and Chuck, Ted and Julie, and Candy and Rick; as well as eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.