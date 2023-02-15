Oct. 23, 1940—Feb. 11, 2023

DIETRICH — Patricia Mary Voloshen, “Meme”, went home to our Lord on February 11, 2023, at the age of 82, surrounded by family.

She was born in Hollywood, CA to Lloyd George Davies and Mary Margaret Davies on October 23, 1940.

Patricia was a talented writer and gourmet cook with a loving, adventurous spirit; but most of all, she was our Meme. She dedicated much of her life to raising and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Throughout her lifetime, Patricia touched the heart of nearly anyone she met. She truly believed there was enough love to go around and was there for anyone who needed her. Her absence will leave an unfillable void in the hearts of many.

“We’ll love you forever, we’ll like your for always, as long as we’re living, our Meme you’ll be.”

Patricia was preceded in death by: Lloyd Davies – father; Mary Davies – mother; Bronwyn Joanne Mytrysak – sister; Michael Grissom – son; Ron Burk—partner.

Patricia was survived by her son—Dean Grissom; brother—Lloyd (Linda) Davies; granddaughter—Megan (Josh) Hettenbach, granddaughter—Marisa Garcia; and great-grandchildren—Amara Dains, Hadrea Dains, Surf Hettenbach, Swayzee Hettenbach, Isaiah Garcia and Meilani Garcia.

A Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

