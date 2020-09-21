× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 1942 ~ September 15, 2020

Patricia Marie Reyes went to be with the Lord for whom she believed in and who she took comfort in, on September 15, 2020.

How do we let the world know about Patricia, also known as Marie, Pat, Patsy, Mom, and Grandma and what she meant to her family and friends, as well as those reading this peek into her life.

Patricia was born on August 20, 1942, in Monte Vista, Colorado to Samuel and Theresa Savala. She was fourth in a family of six children. She met and married her longtime friend and love, Joe Reyes in April of 1962, who preceded her in death in 2012. They had five children. Our Dad’s nick name for our mom was “Boo Boo” often used when he was in trouble. Their relationship enabled them to reach goals and dreams for their children, in which neither could have been accomplished without the other.