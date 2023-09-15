Oct. 21, 1949 – Sept. 11, 2023

Patricia “Patti” Jeanette Barrett was born on October 21, 1949, in Eugene, Oregon to Floyd and Lois (Nielsen) Barrett. She joined the family along with an older sister, Donna.

Throughout her life, she was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist church. Music played a very important role. Before entering grade school she would come home from church and play on the piano the songs that were sung in church. Her dad insisted that she take piano lessons and so her first grade teacher was also her first piano teacher. In total she took 10 years of lessons.

She actively played the piano for the Sabbath School/Church service plus while in Milo Adventist Academy was the pianist for the Academy choir. In academy she worked in the music department accompanying those that were taking voice lessons.

Her family was very close and loved to go camping on the week-ends. They had various animals including: sheep, cows, horses, dogs, cats, rabbits. One time Patti decided to climb on top of the rabbit hutch and jump off to see if she could fly. Unfortunately, she landed on a board with a nail in it so a trip to the ER was required.

She and her sister Donna were always very close. Patti loved to wear Donna’s “hand me down” clothes much to Donna’s embarrassment. They both learned how to speak “treako”, a language they invented, and thought it was really “cool” to speak it while around others.

Patti learned how to drive the tractor and pick-up out in the field at an early age. Shifting was never a problem. Reaching the foot pedals was another story though. She had to sit on the edge of the seat or stand up in order to reach them.

Her red hair showed how feisty she was. While at a cousin’s house, two of the cousins got into a tiff and the older cousin grabbed his sister’s pony-tail. It really made Patti upset so she just walked over and scratched his arm. He immediately let go of the hair and didn’t bother them again.

She always liked Alka Seltzers and one day while at a friend’s house she was challenged to eat some. She ate the whole bottle which of course resulted in sores all through her mouth. She had to gargle with peroxide which caused her to foam at the mouth. Even drinking water hurt. Needless to say she didn’t do that again, but still liked Alka Seltzers!

She met Dwayne Kluchesky while at church when she was asked to accompany him while he played the trombone. It wasn’t love at first sight, but eventually turned into a lifetime of love. They were united in marriage on Dec. 19, 1971 at the Springfield Seventh-day Adventist Church in Springfield, Oregon. They honeymooned in San Francisco. To this union were born 3 children: Cynthia, Michelle, and Jeffrey.

Since Dwayne was a Pastor, the couple moved around to various locations. Some of the Adventist churches in Oregon, Washington and Idaho they pastored included: Roseburg/Glide District, Lakeview, Meadowglade, Grande Rhonde, McCall, John Day, Caldwell, Vale, Cambridge, Twin Falls.

With all the moving, Patti would laugh and say she was a jack of all trades and master of none. Some of the various jobs she worked with included: Licensed Beautician, teacher’s aide in elementary school, Emergency Medical Technician, Medical Transcriber, Licensed Funeral Director, Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Piano Technician, piano teacher. She was also ordained as an Elder in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Some of her hobbies included: Genealogy, quilting, calligraphy, photography, cross stitch, Japanese Bunka, gardening, floral arrangements, cake decorating, embroidery work, singing for church with hubby, Dwayne.

She was preceded in death by her father – Floyd in 2016. She is survived by her mother, Lois; sister, Donna Runyan of Happy Valley, Oregon; her spouse of 51 years, Dwayne Kluchesky of Twin Falls, Idaho; children: Cynthia (Gary) Tetz of Filer; Michelle Hinsdale of Boise; Jeffrey (Amy) Kluchesky of Loveland, Colorado. 7 grandchildren: Derek (Shantell) Kluchesky; Heidi Thornburg (Shelby Harding); Portia and Wesley Kluchesky; Samuel Hinsdale; Kevin and Jonathan Tetz; 1 aunt; 1 sister-in-law; nephews; nieces and numerous cousins and a multitude of friends and Adventist church family.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Twin Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Drive.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/.