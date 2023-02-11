June 17, 1934 – Feb. 4, 2023

Patricia “Patty” Joyce Bloxham, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a brief illness.

Patty was born on June 17, 1934 to Colin James and Cora Lorraine (Fiscus) Campbell in Kimberly, ID. She was quickly joined by three sisters, Colleen Barkes, Carilyn Lincoln, and Marilyn Oliver. After the passing of her father, her mother remarried Jess Sutmiller and she gained two step siblings, Dick Sutmiller and Vicki Flynn.

Patty graduated from Kimberly High School in 1952. She married Lavar Bloxham, July 26, 1952 in Elko, NV. Patty and Lavar made their home in Buhl and started a family. To this union they had three sons, David of Meridian, ID, Dain, and Darin, both of Twin Falls, ID. Lavar and Patty later divorced.

She was a member of the Kimberly Christian Church, a member of the Filer Chapter #40 Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly, ID where she was Site Manager for several years. Patty mostly worked for Lamb Weston until her retirement.

Patty is survived by David (Cheryl Marx) of Meridian, Dain (Denise), Darin (Julie) of Twin Falls. Seven grandchildren including: Douglas, Colin (Becky), Jama (Robin Swainston), Sheri Wills, Shayne, Kaylee, and Jake (Krista). Great-grandchildren: Oakleigh, Jaxon, Bailey, CeJay, Jaimen, Carson, Daniel, Sophia, Kyler, Ryann, Zareck, Motley, and Kannon. Numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, sisters Marilyn and Carilyn, all of her brother-in-laws, and grandson, Douglas.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 starting at 11:00 am, at White Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Canyons Retirement Community, the staff at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, particularly Hailey and Nannie on the 4th floor, and to Rachel and Morgan at White Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter in honor of Patty’s deep love for animals.