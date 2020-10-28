Patricia Edwards

Pat was born on July 7, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Curtis and Bertha McLain Ellsworth. Her early years were spent in Pocatello. Her family moved to Hazelton where the family began to farm. She attended schools in Hazelton, Murtaugh, Buhl and Kimberly, graduating from Kimberly High School in 1955. Pat began a career in banking in Twin Falls. She worked in many positions at banks in California, Idaho and Washington state as Navy transfers occurred.

Pat married the love of her life, Louis T. Edwards on December 23, 1955 in Kimberly, Idaho. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Rhode Island where Louis was stationed in the U.S. Navy. In 1958, they moved to California and spent several years there until being transferred to Whidbey Island, Washington. In 1974, the small family moved to Idaho where Pat worked for Idaho First National Bank in Jerome. She loved her banking career and all the friends she had made over the years. She retired at the age of 55. As her parents aged, she was involved in their care and well-being. After all parents were deceased, they sold their home in Jerome and traveled for a short time. Going back to Whidbey Island for the summer turned into 8 years. Louis passed away in 2013 and pat returned to Idaho in 2016 to be near children.