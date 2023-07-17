May 28, 1935—July 9, 2023

BURLEY — Patricia Arbogast, formerly of Burley, passed away on July 9, 2023. She was 88 years old.

Pat was born in Silver Creek, Nebraska, on May 28, 1935, to parents Ted and Esther Arbogast. Later the family, which included older brother Dick, moved to Burley, where she was joined by younger sister Nan, and younger brothers, Ted and Gerry. Pat grew up camping, fishing, and hiking with her family, which she loved. The area over Trail Creek Summit was her favorite.

After high school, Pat became a Registered Nurse and practiced with several doctors in the Burley area.

During the Vietnam war, Pat decided to enlist in the Air Force. She served overseas during this time and was stationed in Vietnam, Korea, Taiwan, and other locations. She loved her service in the military, especially the opportunity it gave her to travel and meet people from all over the world. She rode an elephant to an Indian palace, rode motorcycles in Okinawa, and cared for many, many wounded service members. She was fearless.

After her service, Pat returned to Idaho, and worked as a nurse at both the VA and Saint Alphonsus in Boise for a number of years before returning to Burley to be closer to family. While Pat never married, she kept busy with all of her nieces and nephews, whom she spoiled rotten. We all have very fond memories of trips to Disneyland, the Oregon coast, camping, backpacking, and so much more.

Aunt Pat was always game for a movie with popcorn, she loved to read a good book, toast a marshmallow, make Christmas cookies, or play a card game, and she loved the many pets she had over the years. She would almost always win a cherry seed spitting contest, hands down.

Sadly, Pat was preceded in death by everyone in her immediate family except her sister-in-law, Lorna Arbogast. Her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, love her and miss her. She will be remembered with a big smile whenever we pass Corral Creek, eat an ice cream cone, or ride the train at Disneyland. We love you Aunt Pat!!

A private celebration to share stories and laughs will be held later this summer.