Patricia Ann Dalos

Aug. 1, 1946 - Oct. 12, 2022
Patricia passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 12, 2022, at her residence next to her loving husband.
She was born August 1, 1946, to Franklin and Margaret Helms in North Carolina.
Patricia was preceded in death by both of her parents, Franklin and Margaret; brother, Bruce; and daughter, Stacie Calderon.
Patricia is survived by her soulmate and husband, James "Jim" Dalos; her son, James "Jim" Dalos; brother, Bobby Helms; sisters: Francis Thornton, Faye Pothast, and Trudy May; three grandkids: Cody Larson, Dillon Dalos, Aysha Sutton; and four great-grandchildren: Adelynn Larson, Kannon Larson, Eli Sutton, and Kaiden Larson.
Patricia was a loving mother and wife and held her family closest to her heart. If she wasn't cooking a delicious breakfast for her family, you could find her playing with her grandkids, sitting reading a book, or simply watching the birds and squirrels. She will be missed dearly by all who came to know her.
Funeral services will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on October 17, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.