Patricia Ann Dalos

Aug. 1, 1946 - Oct. 12, 2022

Patricia passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 12, 2022, at her residence next to her loving husband.

She was born August 1, 1946, to Franklin and Margaret Helms in North Carolina.

Patricia was preceded in death by both of her parents, Franklin and Margaret; brother, Bruce; and daughter, Stacie Calderon.

Patricia is survived by her soulmate and husband, James "Jim" Dalos; her son, James "Jim" Dalos; brother, Bobby Helms; sisters: Francis Thornton, Faye Pothast, and Trudy May; three grandkids: Cody Larson, Dillon Dalos, Aysha Sutton; and four great-grandchildren: Adelynn Larson, Kannon Larson, Eli Sutton, and Kaiden Larson.

Patricia was a loving mother and wife and held her family closest to her heart. If she wasn't cooking a delicious breakfast for her family, you could find her playing with her grandkids, sitting reading a book, or simply watching the birds and squirrels. She will be missed dearly by all who came to know her.

Funeral services will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on October 17, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.