Pastor Levi E. Woodhouse

July 9, 1979 - Oct. 30, 2022

BUHL — Pastor Levi Everett Woodhouse, 43, of Buhl, Idaho, went home to be with Christ Jesus, his savior, on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Levi was born July 9, 1979, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Dan Woodhouse and Debbie Rouse.

Not long after, Levi went to live with his Aunt Molly and Uncle Gary Brown in New York for several years. They cherished the time spent with little Levi.

He returned to Buhl in 1988. Levi graduated from Buhl High School in 1997, where he excelled in wrestling, baseball, and football.

Levi joined the United States Army in the fall of 1998. He served 13 years and was stationed in many locations, including multiple tours in hot zones in Iraq. Levi was a Medic and PA. Soldiers in combat said he was excellent under pressure and always completed the mission. He retired in 2011 as Staff Sargent.

Returning to Idaho, Levi became very ill in the summer of 2012. He stayed in the ICU at the VA in Boise. He had an encounter hearing King Jesus call him audibly. From that day forward, Levi did nothing but abide in Christ.

Levi began attending Calvary Chapel Buhl and was mentored by Pastor Jackie Roberts.

Levi continued his love for baseball by coaching the Buhl high school baseball team. He also started Youth ministry and took his passion for Christ worldwide, including to Jordan, Mexico, Africa, and California, to name a few.

In 2016 Levi met the love of his life, Amanda Higgins, over her puppy THOR. They soon married in September 2018, and she is carrying his most treasured gift, their unborn baby girl Azariah-Levi Woodhouse, due in January 2023.

Levi is survived by the love of his life, wife, Amanda Woodhouse, daughter, Azariah, and parents Fred and Debbie Rouse of Buhl, grandmother Marge Chessmore, Dani Martinez of Hammett, and Laura Clancy of Tullahoma, TN, Luke Woodhouse of Burley, Monica of Twin Falls, Chad Wright of Meridian, and Michelle Phernetten of Buhl.

Levi is preceded in death by his father, Dan Everett Woodhouse, grandparents, Loy and Frieda Walden, Curt and Elsie Pryor, and Lloyd and Juana Woodhouse.

Levi was like a modern-day Barnabas and loved everyone whom he met. He was strong, brave, humble, and selfless, and he will be missed by many.

In place of the flowers, the family is asking for any monetary donations to be given to the memorial account at Farmers Bank in Buhl, Idaho.

Levi's Celebration of Life will be held on November 19, 2022 at Calvary Chapel Buhl, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl, Idaho, at 10:00 am. Overflow seating is for non-immediate families, and community seating for the service will be at the 7th Street Gym in Buhl, Idaho.

The reception will be held at the 7th Street Gym at noon, where those who would like to share memories about Levi are welcome.