Pamela Jo Denton

June 14, 1949 - July 21, 2022

BURLEY – Pamela Jo Denton returned to the eternal arms of the Lord on July 21, 2022, and was surrounded by her loving family as she began her journey home.

June 14, 1949, marked her entrance into this world. She was the daughter of Joe and Adreane Wadsworth and the sister to two brothers and three sisters. Pam spent her early childhood in Monteview, Idaho, lending a helping hand on the family farm and finding trouble with her siblings and multiple cousins.

Pamela met the love of her life, Lanny James Denton in 1974. He soon became a loving father to her three growing boys, Gene, Mark and Daniel. Their family became complete with the addition of their daughter, Angela Jo.

Family was everything to Pamela and was her greatest accomplishment. She was a momma bear and protected her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids with her entire being. Her favorite times were spent surrounded by family as they all gathered at her and Lanny's home.

The Fourth of July was especially special to Pamela, after all, she was an "all-American girl" being born on Flag Day. She was an artist and was blessed with the gift of working with metal, which she learned from her father. She loved gardening and cherished each year as the daisy and poppy seeds, given to her by her momma, came into bloom and brightened the world.

Pamela was a strong and beautiful warrior and was born with a heart for serving others. She worked for Health and Welfare as a Child-Protection Case Worker and later in life as a caregiver. She loved and was loved by many people and could have written a book about the many shenanigans and people she met during the Ponderosa and 5th Amendment years.

She went on to become the Queen of Pain and owner of Muscle on Main where she built lifelong friendships. Pam also went on to earn multiple bodybuilding titles at the age of 40 and beyond. Remarkably she did this while being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Already missing her is her husband of 48 years, Lanny James Denton; and her children: Gene (Ladonna) Cope, Daniel Denton, and Angela (Michael) Oliver; along with her grandchildren: Christa and Raymond (Nicole) Cope, Mark Denton, and Riley (Patty) and Damon Oliver; and great-grandchildren: Lexzi and McKenna Cope, Lucas, Xander and Killian Cope, and Penelope Oliver; and her three sisters: Vicki Brashear, Robin Raabe, and Kim Bedke.

Pamela's life came full circle as she is now reunited with her two sons, Raymond Boyd and Mark Douglas; her grandson, Jessie James Denton; her two brothers, Jeff and Kelly Wadsworth; and her parents, Joe and Adreane Wadsworth.

The family is beyond grateful to the loving and attentive staff at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, St. Luke's Boise, Horizon Hospice and the amazing transport team that brought Pamela home to be with her family.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Grace Community Church, located at 100 N. Meridian, in Rupert, under the direction of Pastor Travis Turner. Family and friends may gathered that evening at her sister, Kim Bedke's home, 825 S Boundary, in Heyburn at 6 :00 p.m. to share stories and Celebrate her Life.