Feb. 27, 1932 - Sept. 3, 2023

Otto Wagner was born at home on the farm south of Buhl on February 27, 1934, to John and Annie (Richter) Wagner. He was the 7th son of 8 boys and two girls. He attended grade school at Fairview Country School for eight years. Otto graduated from Buhl High School in 1952.

Otto worked on the family farm, and for his farming brothers, until being drafted into the Army in 1955 and 1956. He served his tour of duty in Europe in France as a heavy equipment engineer mechanic. After his military service he was employed by his brother Conrad doing custom farm work. In 1965 he began employment with the Green Giant Company and Seneca Foods for a 43-year career.

Otto married Sandra Dowd on November 10, 1962. He had known her since high school and was from the Buhl area and was one of the sweetest girls he chased after. Otto enjoyed woodworking, making bird houses and log cabin pioneer homes and old-time churches.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annie Wagner; brothers: John, Conrad, Earl, Bernard, Paul, and Joe; sisters-in-law, Daryl and Ruby; brother-in-law, Chuck Hosman; and nephew, Russel Wanger.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, David; daughter, Kathleen Muir (Scott); grandchildren: Candice Moseley (Bill), Jordan Wagner (Sarah), Tessa Wagner, Victoria Berg, Alex Muir (Karlie), and Ashley Cannon (Tyler); great grandchildren: Jake Moseley, Olivia, Quinn and Kate Wagner, Grayson Cannon, and Spring Townsend; brother, Walter Wagner; sisters, Barbara Hosman and Eva Wagner; as well as his sister-in law, Beverly Wagner.

Donations in Otto's name can be made either to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, mailing address below or the Buhl QRU, 205 Broadway Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316.

A Rosary will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023 7:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1631 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho 83316. Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with graveside to follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Otto's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.