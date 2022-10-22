Dec. 10, 1949—Oct. 12, 2022

COVINGTON, Wash. — Orlie LeRoy Runyon, 72, of Covington, Washington, passed away at home on October 12, 2022. Orlie was born in Weiser, Idaho, to Darrell and Pat Runyon on December 10, 1949, and he was the first born of four boys (Rick, Rod and Marty). Orlie’s family lived in a variety of places in Idaho during his childhood but ultimately ended up in the Mini-Cassia area of Southern Idaho.

He met his lifelong love and best friend, Nan (Thornton) when they were both 14 years old and attending Burley Senior High School; they both graduated in the spring of 1968, and they were wed on June 8, 1969, in Burley, Idaho. Orlie has been a committed and loving protector and provider to Nan for nearly 60 years and very few have experienced or will experience a depth of love and commitment like theirs.

Orlie attended Idaho State University and graduated in the spring of 1973 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He worked in the corporate environment until he enlisted in the United States Air Force in January of 1975. After fulfilling his commitment, Orlie separated from the USAF as a Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in January of 1981. At the time of his discharge, they were living in the Seattle area, and he chose to spend the remainder of his life there.

Orlie’s career both in the service and after his service was primarily in purchasing and procurement; and he retired in 2012 from his employment with Boeing, Defense and Satellite Systems.

Orlie was a fiercely proud father. His children Shane, Heath, and Shala had an incredibly strong and close relationship with their dad; and to say he was their rock, guide, mentor, and supporter would be an understatement. He loved his grandchildren beyond words and felt a great deal of pride and love as he watched them grow, develop, persevere, and overcome challenges in their lives.

Orlie loved a variety of hobbies including rock-hunting, stamp-collecting, card-trading and, later in life, E-Bay selling. He was a big Mariners’ fan and was thrilled to see them make it to the ALDS this year after a 21-year drought.

Orlie is preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Pat (Pfost) Runyon, and his parents-in-law, Ralph and Janece (Klink) Thornton. Orlie is survived by his wife, Nan Runyon; son, Shane (Debbie) Runyon; son, Heath (Stacey) Runyon; daughter, Shala McCormick; brother, Rick (Kelly) Runyon; brother, Rod (Jayne) Runyon; brother, Marty Runyon; grandchildren: Nick, Connor, Ashleigh, Kaleb (Myah), Katie, Natalie, Andrew, Torri, Brandon, Jake, Emma, Naomi, Tyler; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Kent, Washington.