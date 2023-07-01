JEROME — Ora Vielguth, 93, passed away on June 23, 2023, in Jerome, Idaho, just shortly before her 94th Birthday.
Ora is survived by her son, William “Bill” Ruby; granddaughters: Nicole (Daniel) McCaughey and Melissa Ruby; daughter, Cheryl Vielguth (Dale) Siver; son, John (Jan) Vielguth; as well as many generations of grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Ora’s family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Berdell Lesneski who was Ora’s close and trusted friend, as well as the staff at Creekside Care Center where she resided for the last several years.
