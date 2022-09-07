Onnie Lloyd 'Bud' Deakins

Sept. 24, 1934—Aug. 29, 2022

HAGERMAN — Bud Deakins passed away August 29, 2022 from Alzheimer’s while under the care of Stonebridge Care Center in Hagerman, Idaho. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Stonebridge and Auburn Crest Hospice for your care and concern in his last difficult years.

Bud was born at Hilltop, Arkansas to Clyde and Mildred Deakins on September 24, 1934. He grew up at Hilltop and graduated high school in Harrison, Arkansas.

Bud married Barbara Moore in Gooding, Idaho on July 8, 1955. They had two children, Jeffrey Lee and Julie Ann who got to accompany them on many trips and adventures.

Bud and Barbara lived many places and worked many different jobs. He spent many years in agriculture sales in various states. Later in life he realized a lifelong dream to open a family run restaurant. Some will remember Shaker lemon pie, Blackened catfish with hushpuppies and pickles at The Riverbank in Hagerman, Idaho.

Bud is survived by a brother, Walker Deakins of Hilltop Arkansas, a sister Donna Fowler of Springdale, Arkansas and son Jeff Deakins of Fairfield, Idaho. Bud was preceded in death by wife Barbara and daughter Julie in 2016.

Bud requested no formal services.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.