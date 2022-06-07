Dec. 25, 1939—May 25, 2022

Oliver Dorsey LaRoque Jr. passed away on May 25, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born on December 25, 1939 to Oliver Dorsey LaRoque, Sr. and Clara Mae Aragon LaRoque in Fort Washakie, WY. He married Dianne Hawkes on November 23, 1968 in Elko, NV. Sealed for time and eternity in Ogden, UT Temple on November 24, 1977.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughter, Kimberly (Steven) Rupert; son, A.J. (Brenda) LaRoque; grandchildren: Jordan (Mitch) Pollock, Cameron (Madi) Hisaw, Justin (Oshana) LaRoque, Jade (Lance) Rider, Jace LaRoque; his great-grandchildren: Abrey and Raelynn Hisaw, Nyomi and Zane Rider, Atlas Michael James LaRoque; his siblings: Olivia (Ron) Hill, Larry (Helen) LaRoque, Tom LaRoque, Delores Stauffer, Bob LaRoque, Phil LaRoque and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna LaRoque; brother-in-law, Jerry Stauffer; daughter, Sherrie Ann Kyte; grandson, Layne James LaRoque; nephew, Michael Hayes; and great-nephew, Jonathan Hill.

No services will be held at this time.