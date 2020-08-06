Obityuary: Carol M. Ainsworth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 31, 1935 ~ August 4, 2020

Carol M. Ainsworth, 85, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Carol was born on May 31, 1935 to Earl and Sallie Kelly Norwood in Birmingham, Alabama, but was raised in Bruce, Mississippi, along with three younger siblings, Donald, Jeanie, and Kelly Norwood.

Carol graduated from Bruce High School in 1954 where she excelled academically, played basketball, and was a cheerleader.

After graduation, Carol moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she attended business college and worked at the Strand Movie Theater. While taking tickets at The Strand, Elvis Presley would play his guitar in front of the theater, never dreaming of how famous he would later become.

In 1955, Carol’s family moved to Barstow, California. While attending the First Baptist Church, Carol met, Bud, a handsome Marine from Idaho who was stationed nearby. After a few months of dating, Bud and Carol married on February 26, 1956 and moved to Idaho. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage together and were blessed with three children, Donna, Susie, and Sam.