Obityuary: Carol M. Ainsworth

May 31, 1935 ~ August 4, 2020
Carol M. Ainsworth, 85, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Carol was born on May 31, 1935 to Earl and Sallie Kelly Norwood in Birmingham, Alabama, but was raised in Bruce, Mississippi, along with three younger siblings, Donald, Jeanie, and Kelly Norwood.
Carol graduated from Bruce High School in 1954 where she excelled academically, played basketball, and was a cheerleader.
After graduation, Carol moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she attended business college and worked at the Strand Movie Theater. While taking tickets at The Strand, Elvis Presley would play his guitar in front of the theater, never dreaming of how famous he would later become.
In 1955, Carol’s family moved to Barstow, California. While attending the First Baptist Church, Carol met, Bud, a handsome Marine from Idaho who was stationed nearby. After a few months of dating, Bud and Carol married on February 26, 1956 and moved to Idaho. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage together and were blessed with three children, Donna, Susie, and Sam.
During Bud’s employment with the Idaho State Fish and Game Department, their family lived at various fish hatcheries throughout the state including Grangeville, Clark Fork, Riggins, Filer, and Hagerman. At each location Carol and Bud have maintained lifelong friendships with many people through the years.
Carol worked for the Hagerman School District for 22 years, first as a school secretary, then as the district clerk, retiring in 1996. She then worked part-time for Blind Canyon Aquaranch (Lemmon Family) as a bookkeeper for many years. Carol enjoyed cooking and baking and was very well known for her orange rolls in the Hagerman Valley. She baked hundreds of these infamous rolls for many school, church, and community functions and events.
Carol and Bud thoroughly enjoyed attending all school activities and watching all their kids and grandkids sporting events. The continued to support students at Hagerman High School through the years.
Bud and Carol have been active members of the Hagerman United Methodist Church for numerous years where Carol played the piano, organ, taught Sunday School and led Bible studies.
Carol is survived by her husband—Bud; children—Donna (Randy) Clark of Hagerman, Susie (Ted) Choules of Meridian, Sam (Rachel) Ainsworth of Hagerman; grandchildren—Tyson (Hannah) Clark of Twin Falls, Erin Clark of Post Falls, Lindsay Choules of Star, Drew Choules of Great Falls, Montana, Courtney Choules of Caldwell, Richard (Amber) Saum of Oakland, California, Rachie (Josh) Rasmussen of Reno, Nevada; Great-grandchildren—Brysen and Conor Carr of Star, Logan Clark of Twin Falls, and Skylar Rasmussen of Reno, Nevada; Sister—Jean (James) Kelley of Cordova, Tennessee; Sister-in-law—Glenda Norwood-Kutait of Vardaman, Mississippi and her Aunt—Juanice Logan of Bruce, Mississippi.
Carol has reunited in Heaven with her parents, brothers—Harold, Donald, and Kelly Norwood.
The family would like to thank Heritage Home Health and Hospice, especially Michelle, Bayleigh, and Deanna for all of their support and loving care of Carol.
Memorials may be made to the Hagerman Alumni or Hagerman QRU.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service and a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.