September 17, 1946—March 16, 2019
Larry Dean Bagley passed away March 16, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1946, to Darrel Bagley and Ruth “Rice” Long, in Wray, Colorado. He grew up on the family ranch working cattle and farming beside his Dad. He graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1964. He excelled in football and rodeo.
Larry’s Dad lost his hands in a farming accident so Larry gave up his college to stay and keep the family ranch running.
He married Eleen Burton and 3 children came of the marriage—Bobbi Jo, Steven Wayne and Amanda Jo. In addition to his ranching, he had a small dairy and started a trucking business. While trucking he met the love of his life, Diane Nuhn at the Port of Entry in Alpine, Wyoming . They were married in June, 1995.
Larry continued trucking and helping his father out on the ranch until his health no longer allowed him too. He then ran his trucking business from his home. Due to failing health, he sold the trucks and moved to Jerome, Idaho to be closer to family and close friends. Larry and Diane moved to Jerome in April of 2018.
He is preceded in death by a son and a daughter and his father. He is survived by wife Diane of Jerome, daughter Bobbi Jo(Marc) Kinnison of Twin Falls, Son Steven Wayne(Bethany)Bagley of La Center Washington, Amanda Jo McLin of Bonanza Oregon, 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren, his mom and step dad Ruth and Harry Long of Salmon Idaho and sister Diann (Jerry) Gregson of Salmon, Idaho.
He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Larry’s life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Larry’s Memorial Webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
