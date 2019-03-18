Obitury: Doris Laverne Schermerhorn

February 18, 1934—March 9, 2019
Doris Laverne Schermerhorn of Harrisburg , Oregon, died March 9. She was 85. Doris was born February 18, 1934, in Buhl, Idaho, to James Hallie and Hazel Conklin, who lived on a family farm near Hagerman, Idaho. She was a diligent student and graduated from Hagerman High School in 1952, then attended the University of Idaho where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1956. One of her teachers wrote to her in 1944: “It is really too bad that all children can’t be as studious and sweet as you.“
She married Philip Schermerhorn at the Lewiston Methodist Church in Lewiston, Idaho, June 8, 1957, and subsequently had three sons, Alan, Aaron, and Erich. She was faithfully devoted to her husband for 53 years until his death in 2010. Doris began her career as an elementary teacher in Lewiston, then she and her husband moved to northeastern Oregon, where they both taught at Olex Elementary in the early 60’s. Doris was a very organized teacher and also taught piano lessons on the side.
Around 1965 they moved to southwestern Oregon, where she taught at Arago Elementary and Maple Primary with the Myrtle Point School District until Philip decided to make a career change in 1977. The Schermerhorns then bought and operated three businesses in the Eugene and Sweet Home area: Curtis for Service, the Point Restaurant and Lounge, and Farwest Solvents. Doris assisted in numerous capacities, including baking the pies at the restaurant.
Doris was a person of deep Christian faith and her love language was service to others. She generously gave to those in need and supported numerous charities out of her modest income. She always volunteered to open up her home in Harrisburg for holiday events and even tolerated her sons’ love of fireworks on the 4th of July.
Survivors include her three sons, Alan (Amy) of Lebanon, Oregon; Aaron (Cami) of Veneta, Oregon; and Erich (Karen) of Oakridge, Oregon; brother Don Conklin of Melba, Idaho; brother Gary Brown of McCammon, Idaho; sister Barbara Knigge of Twin Falls, Idaho; sister Virginia Hanson of Oakland, California; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Harrisburg Christian Church (Oregon) from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
