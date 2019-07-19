April 5, 1937—July 17, 2019
Aileen Rae DeVisser, age 82, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Twin Falls Care Center.
Aileen was born April 5, 1937 to Alice Allen McCord and Frederick Austin McCord. She was born and raised on the family farm in the Emerson District near Heyburn, Idaho. Aileen was later joined by sister Lillian and brother Darold.
Aileen attended school in Heyburn, graduating in 1955. After graduation, she attended Twin Falls Business College in Twin Falls. On June 16, 1957 Aileen married the love of her life, Arthur John DeVisser in Burley, Idaho. They spent their life together farming and raising Polled Hereford cattle, sheep and goats on their farm near Filer. In later years, they enjoyed displaying their antique engines at the Fair and other events around the valley. Aileen and Art also enjoyed attending farm sales and collected many treasures. Aileen worked for the Twin Falls Livestock Commission for 30 years. Art preceded her in death on July 17, 2009.
In late 2012, Aileen sold the farm and moved to Moon Glo Village in Buhl, Idaho where she lived until 2019. After a sudden illness, she resided at Twin Falls Care Center until her passing.
In addition to her husband, Aileen was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Fred McCord, sister Lillian Ling and brother Darold McCord. She is survived by nieces—Nancy (Doug) Albrethsen of Twin Falls, Janice Shepherd of Buhl, Carol (Randy) McCoy of Buhl, nephew Brad (Loma) Ling of South Jordan, UT, and brother-in-law Ken Ling of Twin Falls. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved dearly. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Aileen’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
