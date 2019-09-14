Obituray: Harold L Arbaugh

April 4, 1926—July 13, 2019
Harold Loyd “Pete” Arbaugh, 93, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene,Idaho on Saturday July 13, 2019. He was born on Easter Sunday on April 4, 1926 to Walter and Sarah (Farmer) Arbaugh in Plumlee, Arkansas. He was the youngest of 11 siblings and he literally did walk 3 miles up a hill to school.
Pete met and married Olgi Johnson on December 21, 1945 in Jasper, Arkansas. He joined the Army to serve his country in World War II and fought in Germany and France. Olgi and Pete lived in Arkansas and Missouri, and ultimately moved to Idaho. When they first moved to Idaho, they lived in a tent near Banks with their son, Larry, a toddler at that time, where Pete cut timber for work. Jerome is where they made their long time home, living there for over 25 years where they raised their 2 children, Larry and Melanie. In 1969, they moved to Hailey, Idaho for several years where Pete worked in residential construction and built some phenomenal homes. He also built homes for his family in his spare time. In the 80’s they moved back to Jasper to take care of Olgi’s dad until he passed away. Then they moved back to Jerome, then to Post Falls, back to Jerome, then to Hayden, and a short time in Montana where Olgi passed away. Pete always said “home is where you hang your hat”, and he made a home filled with love wherever he happened to be.
Pete was one of the kindest, most loving, generous husband, father, and friend. He and Olgi had 2 children and “adopted” many kids of all ages. A few called him Harold, a few called him Loyd, but was “Daddy Pete” to many. He and his family shared their home with 2 exchange students, both from Germany, Annette in 1972 and Angela in 1973. He was a hard working man who always made time for his family and his church. He was a member of the Old Time Fiddlers in Hailey and Jerome for many years. They played at many of the nursing homes giving joy to many and even played at some senior dances. He always loved playing those old country classics and country gospel music.
After Olgi died in 2014, Pete was lucky enough to find love again. On Sept 28, 2014 he married Vonda Beck (Jones). They made their home in Hayden where he was welcomed with open arms by Vonda’s family, and her cat, Missy who adopted him right away. He still played his guitar and Vonda loved when he sang to her.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 68 years, Olgi, and 9 siblings.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 5 years, Vonda Beck Arbaugh, his children, Larry (and wife, Ilene) Arbaugh of Ronan, Mt, and Melanie Arbaugh of Coeur d’Alene, Id.
Memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, September 21,2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dick Sullender officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to disabled veterans or charity of your choice in Pete’s name.
To plant a tree in memory of Obituray: Arbaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
