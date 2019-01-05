Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituray: Doris E. Rohde
Ruby Aufderheide

June 7, 1929—December 24, 2018

Doris Elaine Rohde, 89, passed away on Christmas Eve at an assisted living facility in Star, ID, with her family by her side. She was born June 7, 1929 in Maddock, ND to Etta and Lloyd Englar. Doris is survived by her children, Mark (Julie) Rohde of Jackson, WY, and Cathy (Jesse) Adams of Meridian, ID; her grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Tyrell, Rayme and Jaden; as well as ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Patrick Muus; husband, Harold Rohde; and sister, Carol Torgerson.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

The family plans to schedule a celebration of life in the coming summer. To leave condolences or share memories go to https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/notices/Doris-Rohde

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituray: Doris E. Rohde
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments