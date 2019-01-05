Obituray: Doris E. Rohde

June 7, 1929—December 24, 2018
Doris Elaine Rohde, 89, passed away on Christmas Eve at an assisted living facility in Star, ID, with her family by her side. She was born June 7, 1929 in Maddock, ND to Etta and Lloyd Englar. Doris is survived by her children, Mark (Julie) Rohde of Jackson, WY, and Cathy (Jesse) Adams of Meridian, ID; her grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Tyrell, Rayme and Jaden; as well as ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Patrick Muus; husband, Harold Rohde; and sister, Carol Torgerson.
The family plans to schedule a celebration of life in the coming summer. To leave condolences or share memories go to https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/notices/Doris-Rohde
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.