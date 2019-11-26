Obituiary: Karen Lee (Taylor) Stuart

October 28, 1950—November 21, 2019
Karen, 69, our beautiful and loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019 surrounded by family in Salt Lake City, Utah due to an infection after a long battle with liver failure. She was born on October 28, 1950 in Wendell, Idaho to Alvin and Genette Taylor.
She grew up in Jerome, Idaho and graduated from Jerome High School in 1969. She later graduated from Cosmetology School.
She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1971 when she married Jim Stuart. They later divorced in 1987 and she returned to Jerome, Idaho where she lived until 2017 when she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to live with her daughter. She worked in the Jerome School District for many years in various capacities. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in both Utah and Idaho. She was a very loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved attending their activities, sporting events and school programs. She took great pride and lived for her family. She loved her dog Daisy and cat Boo. She loved to be outdoors and to watch Nascar and football with her children and grandchildren.
Her memory lives on through her father, Alvin; brother, Roger; children, Richard (Mindy), Bryan, Rachel (Nate) and Eric; grandchildren, Eric, Makitah, Casey, Bryce, Skylar, Kara, Baylee, Katie, Amara and Lily; great grandchildren, Kyson and Everlee.
You have free articles remaining.
She was reunited in death with her mother, Genette; daughter, Brenda; great grandchildren, Abigail and Gabriella.
We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the doctors and nurses at IMC Hospital in Murray, Utah who took amazing and loving care of Karen.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church, 308 1st Avenue E., Jerome, Idaho 83338 on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Please bring a side to share. There will be an open mic if you have a story to share. www.goffmortuary.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.