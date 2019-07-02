August 29, 1925—July 1, 2019
Doris Jewel Redington Jones was born August 29, 1925 in Gooding, Idaho to Samuel Obadiah Redington and Minnie Maria Watts. She was the third of four children; an infant brother Joseph Arthur Redington (1917-1917), Alberta Leah Butler (1920-2005, husband Dwain) and Jean Louise Johansen (1927-2004, husband Robert). They were very active in the Christian Church in Gooding, Idaho. After secondary school in Gooding she attended the Albion Normal School for teachers. Later, she completed a four-year certification by graduating from Idaho State University in 1969.
She married Glen William Jones, from Almo, Idaho, on August 17, 1947. They raised three children, Connie Jones Earl (Douglas), David Brent Jones (Tammy) and Vickie Jones Cutler (Keith) in Almo, Idaho. Doris taught four grades in a two-room schoolhouse in Almo (and also taught in Malta, Albion and Burley), loved her students and was much loved in return. Glen was a rancher and they worked together to raise their family and make a living in Almo.
She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 12, 1962. After Glen developed health problems, they moved to Moses Lake, Washington in 1997 to live with Doug and Connie Earl. Glen died in 1998 and Doris continued to live with the Earls up until the time of her death, except for a couple of years with Vickie Cutler and a couple of years with granddaughter Calista Emig while the Earls were on church missions.
She regularly remembered all her children and grandchildren and sent all of them a little birthday money every year. With 14 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren, she was sending out birthday money constantly. Doris and Glen were sealed in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 15, 1988. She was a faithful member of the Almo Ward, the Moses Lake 4th Ward and the Gilbert Arizona Voyager Ward. She is preceded in death by her husband, her infant brother, two sisters and their spouses, all her husband’s siblings and spouses, one grandchild. Zachary Michael Earl, and one great grandchild, Marion Earl. The funeral will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Almo Ward Building in Almo, Idaho, Bishop Doug Ward presiding. A viewing will be held that morning from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Interment will be at the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
