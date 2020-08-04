ObituaryL Gilbert Ernest Richardson

Gib was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of his most memorable experiences were dancing with his sweetheart as youth at Gold & Green Balls and road shows, serving as ward clerk, and team teaching children with his wife in Primary. Serving others brought joy to Gib’s life, and he was constantly on the lookout for those that could use his helping hand. He was known for his hard work and keeping the mood light and happy.

Gib was a family man if there ever was one. He was known for offering many “classes” to his grandchildren and rides on his old red tractor. He made everyone feel like they were his favorite and created long lasting bonds as he cheered them on in all their endeavors. Gib was recorded saying if he could leave one piece of advice to his great grandchildren, it would be to “Be Happy!” and said his secret to being happy is your attitude.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his great grand-daughter Emma, and his many loyal, four-legged friends.

A private family tribute of Gib’s life was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020. Those wishing to view this service may access it at the following link: https://youtu.be/q3IBbALF4uw