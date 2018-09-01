August 27, 1916 – July 23, 2018
Zeora Ann (Mike) Rasmussen passed away at Spring Creek Assisted Living in Boise, Idaho on July 23. Friends and family knew her as ‘Mike’. She was born in Rexberg, Idaho and moved to Weiser, Idaho as a young child. She graduated from Weiser High School in 1935.
She had a twin sister named Zella who passed away at an early age. She received her nickname ‘Mike’ from her classmates who did not like their names Zeora and Zella. Therefore, they became known as ‘Mike and ‘Pat’. The name Mike remained with her the rest of her life.
She married Donald (Swede) Rasmussen in 1940 and moved to Twin Falls.
She is survived by her son Gary and (Stacey) Rasmussen of Boise, Idaho, daughter-in-law Monica Rasmussen of Burley, Idaho, five grand children and six great grand children. She was preceded in death by her son Duane in 2015.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all and wanted everyone to know ‘she was a great ole gal’!
A celebration of life will be held September 16 at 1:00 pm at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.
