Zenaida Rodriguez Martinez
August 14, 1924—February 28, 2019
Zenaida Rodriguez Martinez passes away on Thursday February 28th, 2019 at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.
She was born on August 14, 1924 in Oluta Veracruz, Mexico, to Carlos Rodriguez and Severa Espinoza. Zenaida was orphaned at the tender age of 5 years old, she was left in the care of various relatives. After, what she describes as a harsh upbringing she ran away from her home and in those years she met and fell in love with Jose Luis Martinez, he would later become her husband.
After she married Jose, they moved to Mexico City, where they had two children, they later decided to chase the American dream so in 1948, they illegally crossed the Rio Grande into Texas. She worked alongside her husband in the cotton fields, then they began migrating into various other states following the migrant devils work.
She gave birth to four children while living in Texas. Then they came to Idaho, where they made their home at the Wilson Labor Camp in Norland. Later they moved to Arizona where she gave birth to a son, then they came back to Idaho in that same year, 1958, she then made Jose settle down and make a permanent home for their growing family. She then gave birth to four more children.
Together with her husband, they began many of the Mexican traditions that are still observed to this day. Traditions such as the Cinco de Mayo Beauty Pageant. They began the first Quinceañeara celebration by honoring their daughter Lupe’s 15th birthday, which has since then become a standard celebration for many Mexican families in this area. They were one of the first Mexican families to move into this small community, and make their home.
At that time they began a Mexican club, which consisted of the four families that lived in this area. This is the present day Guadalupanas.
In later years Zenaida would begin her long career of working in the potato processing plants. She first started working for IPPI Potato Processing Plant, the she worked for Max Herbold, she then went to work for Ore Ida because they offered more money. At long last she went to work for the JR Simplot Company in Heyburn, she retired from there in 1989.
For 40 years she states that she wanted to move back to Mexico, but decided to become a naturalized citizen at the insistence of her now adult children. She and her husband divorced in 1982, she never remarried. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 sisters, her ex husband Jose Martinez, 3 sons(Tony, Carlitos, and Carlos) 1 daughter, Lupe.
She is survived by 4 sons: Abraham Martinez, Caldwell, Idaho. Luis Martinez, Boise, Idaho. Jaime(Carmen)Marinez, Edinburg, Texas. Javier(Bethany)Martine, Rupert, Idaho. 3 daughters: Dora(Guillermo)Huerigo, Glendale, Arizona. Rose(Javier)Cardiel, Boise, Idaho. Jessie(Lenn)Stuart, Rupert, Idaho. 4 grandsons that she helped raise, Gilbert(Tammy)Martinez, Nampo, Idaho. Tony(Dominga)Soto, Phoenix, Arizona. Jesse Soto, Glendale, Arizona. Marcos Soto, San Antonio, Texas.
Also, many grand and great grand children. Her feistiness will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
