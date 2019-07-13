Obituary: Zella Marie Robbins

November 9, 1928 ~ July 9, 2019
“In my Father’s house are many rooms—- I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:2.
Our mother’s room was prepared and ready, so the LORD called her home. Zella Marie Fouts-Robbins passed away on July 9, 2019 at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho under the special care of their staff and Auburn Crest Hospice.
Zella was born November 9, 1928 to Frank Leslie and Maggie Elma Young-Fouts in Harveyville, Kansas. She attended schools in that area for 17 years until she graduated from high school. She married Ira Junior Robbins on July 3, 1946, residing in Harveyville and Topeka, Kansas for 15 years before moving to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1961. They eventually moved to Buhl, where they resided until their deaths.
She was truly dedicated and enjoyed her life as a farmer’s wife by growing and canning vegetables and raising chickens to help feed her family through the winter months. She would spend many hours helping her husband in the fields and milking cows.
When they could get away from the chores, they would join the family members on camping and fishing trips in the South Soldier Mountain area. Zella especially liked to fish, many memories were made during these precious moments together.
Zella was devoted to her family. She loved and enjoyed all of the visits, phone calls, and special times that she was able to spend with her children. The highlight of her day for many years was playing pinochle with her son Bill.
She was especially fond of hummingbirds and had many statues and pictures of them around the house. Her family also benefited from her hand quilting and various needle work projects.
Zella is survived by her children, William “Bill” (JoLene) Robbins, Nancy (Granville) Eckert, Debra Campbell, Daniel (Claudia) Robbins, Tim (Debbie) Robbins; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers, Ellis and Don Fouts and sister, Nola Walden.
Zella was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Leslie and Maggie Elma Fouts; husband, Ira J. Robbins; brothers, Earl Fouts, Marvin Fouts; sisters, LaVerda Palmer and Linda Garrett.
The last two years of Mom’s life at River Rock Assisted Living gave her the opportunity to share her life with others and to be a part of a community of friends. Her face would light up with joy as she would greet and extend a warm welcome to all who acknowledged her. We want to thank all the visitors and staff who extended their loving kindness to her. God’s blessing upon you all.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at West End Cemetery (1574 East 4150 North) Buhl, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers donate to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Zella’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
