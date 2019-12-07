{{featured_button_text}}

November 30, 1923—December 5, 2019

Zella Dozier, 96, of Burley, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Highland Estates. She was born Nov. 30, 1923 in Mill Shoals, Illinois to Vern and Isabel Wheeler Gidcumb. Zella later married Lester Dozier in Morganfield, Kentucky in 1938. They lived in Springerton for many years before moving on to Southern, Illinois and then moving to Idaho and buying a farm in the mid 1950’s. During this time, they had four children Cecil, Diane, Sandy and Don. Zella took great pride in working for J.R Simplot packaging potatoes. She retired after twenty years of employment with the company. Over the years, she enjoyed quilting and was a great cook.

Zella was preceded in death by her husband Lester, her daughter Sandy Arbogast, and one son Don Dozier. Zella is survived by one son Cecil of Hansen, a daughter Diane (Bud) Chesrow, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley, Idaho.

Dec 10
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
10:00AM
Morrison Payne Funeral Home & Crematory
321 East Main Street
Burley, ID 83318
