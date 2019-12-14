Zelda Althera Cannon Murphy
September 29, 1930 - December 13, 2019
Zelda Althera Cannon Murphy, 89, (formerly of Paul, Idaho), passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Castleford, Idaho, to Joseph William and Iva McBride Cannon. Zelda's mother died when she was three years of age. In 1935, her father married Gladys Dunlap, and Gladys was the mother who raised her. She attended school in Twin Falls. In March of 1947, she met Maurice Murphy at an American Legion Hall dance, and one month later they married on April 2, 1947, in Elko, Nevada. They enjoyed 50 years together until Dad's passing in November 1997.
Maurice and Zelda farmed for many years in the Magic Valley and in 1963, they homesteaded their own farm northwest of Paul, Idaho. Mom worked hard helping Dad farm raising three boys, gardening, canning and quilting. She loved to dance, and for a number of years she and Dad enjoyed square dancing together. Mom moved back to Twin Falls in 2005, where she enjoyed becoming reacquainted with former classmates, attending yearly class reunions and going to dances, until her health would no longer permit her to continue.
Zelda is survived by her sons, Norman (Lucy) Murphy, Boise; Tom (Julie) Murphy, Twin Falls; Dan Murphy, Twin Falls; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joyce Murphy of Kimberly, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, two sisters, a daughter-in-law and a great grandson.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Bridgeview Estates Assisted Living facility and the Hospice Visions staff for the loving care they provided to our mother.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” in Twin Falls; a viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuary.com.
