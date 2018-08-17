February 16, 1932 – August 9, 2018
Yvonne Peterson of Buhl, Idaho, died August 9, 2018, at the age of 86. Yvonne was born in February 1932 to Arthur and Nelda Gagnon in Aberdeen, Idaho.
Yvonne married her husband William (Bill) Peterson in 1956. In 1958 Yvonne and Bill moved to California where they made their home for 36 years before moving back to Idaho. She was a homemaker and later worked in the lumber industry and as an elementary school aide. She volunteered at the Hope Chest and was strong in her faith. Yvonne and Bill enjoyed many years of motorcycle and RV travels. They also loved participating in classic car clubs and shows.
Yvonne is survived by her son Jerald Peterson, her daughter Kathy (Chuck) Peters and her sister Alverda Dennis. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and stepchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Bill, her daughter Annette Dedrick (Ron), her sister Eva Knopp (Calvin) and stepbrothers Lyle and Charles Parsons.
A graveside service will be held at the Mar Cemetery in Rupert on Friday, August 31st at 10:30 am.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.