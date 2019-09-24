April 2, 1921—September 23, 2019
Yvonne Loretta (Arkoosh) Wagner, 98, a resident of Wendell and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell.
Yvonne Loretta Arkoosh was born on April 2, 1921 at the family ranch in Gooding, Idaho, one of six children, (Michael, John, George, Marie and Lucille), born to Joseph and Alice Arkoosh.
She attended St. Mary’s College in South Bend, Indiana after graduating from Gooding High School.
Yvonne married Lee Wagner in Boise, Idaho on August 28, 1948. Their children – Candy (Bob), George (Karen), Lela (Fred), Christine (Jim) and Jim (Karla) are blessed having been a part of her world. To them she said, “Thank you for sharing your wonderful children with me, such a gift.” She adored her 13 grandchildren.
Mom had such meaning to her life. She nurtured many, and so loved her family and friends. She was always ready, always available to us all.
She was an avid reader, a poet, a writer, a traveler and a gatherer of sweet souls. Mom was very generous with herself as so many of us passed through her life. She was overjoyed to have life experiences and shared many of them with her sister of heart – Lorraine Morrison.
Thank you, Gooding for being a special part of Yvonne’s life.
So…. We love you mom, Heaven has opened its gate and you are at peace with your loved ones. “Remember God will bless you if you ask him to” and “When you leave say a prayer.”
A rosary service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding, with a funeral mass following at 2 p.m. Services will conclude at the church with a private family inurnment to take place on a later date at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of : Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
