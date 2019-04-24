{{featured_button_text}}

Yvonne “Bonnie” Good, of Twin Falls, earned her heavenly wings and left this earth Sunday, April 21 (Easter), 2019 from post-operative complications after several weeks at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls. Pastor Lynn Schaal will be officiating. There will also be a viewing on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Those who wish can share memories and condolences on Bonnie’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Yvonne “Bonnie” Good
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments