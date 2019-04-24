Yvonne “Bonnie” Good, of Twin Falls, earned her heavenly wings and left this earth Sunday, April 21 (Easter), 2019 from post-operative complications after several weeks at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls. Pastor Lynn Schaal will be officiating. There will also be a viewing on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Those who wish can share memories and condolences on Bonnie’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.