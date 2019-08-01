Obituary: Yelka Grubisic

August 5, 1961—July 28, 2019
Yelka Grubisic, age 57 years old, was called home to God on July 28, 2019, after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Yelka was born in 1961 in Sarajevo, Bosnia. She married her true love, Dr. Bruno Grubisic, DDS, and they emigrated during the Bosnian War to the United States and settled in Twin Falls.
Yelka received her Associate in Culinary Arts degree and enjoyed her work as a cook and chef. She was actively involved in St. Edward’s Catholic Church and volunteered for several years in the soup kitchen and school. Music and theater were important in her life, and at one time she acted in a TV series. She was always available to offer help and support to everyone in her life. We will dearly miss the sound of her voice and her smile. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bruno, her brother Ivo Ababovic, her mother Ruza Sunjic, and her father Ilija Radic. She is survived by her two sons, Bruno and Philip. She is also survived by her sister Toni Lerh, and her nieces Diana, Barbara, and Sandra. She will be missed by her family and her dearest friend, Edward Carr.
We want to thank so many of Yelka’s great friends and supporters; Dr. Cathy Canty, the Carr Family, Paul George, the Ellingsen Family, and so many others who have helped us through this time.
A Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 6th. Following this, at 11 a.m., we will have a Catholic Funeral Mass, internment will be at Twin Falls Cemetery, with a luncheon served afterwards at St. Edwards Parish Hall.
