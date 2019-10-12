June 7, 1932—October 6, 2019
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and skiing guru/friend, A. W. “Woody” Anderson left us, peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, while at home.
He was born on a sunny, June morning in 1932 to Helen and Alexander Anderson, in Salt Lake City, UT. Woody joined his two older sisters, Bonnie and Barbara. Later, Judy and Lynda rounded out the wonderful Anderson family.
Woody completed all his schooling in Salt Lake. After serving two years in the U.S. Army (stationed in Germany and skiing competitively for the military), he graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in Chemistry/Biological Sciences.
Professionally, Woody was a ski racer, ski instructor, ski school director, ski area manager, ski shop owner and ski area owner/operator. He was one of the founders of the Intermountain Ski Instructors Association serving as national certification chairman for Professional Ski Instructors of America as well as other ski industry, Idaho State and community offices.
He was a charismatic, wonderful man who loved his family, friends and the ski industry. We will forever remember and miss his intelligence, smiling kindness, quick wit, limericks and twinkling eyes.
Woody is survived by his wife of 46-years, Sandy. His children, Jody (John), Chris (Georgia), Gretchen (Buster) and Nathan (Cynthia). His stepchildren, Mike (Janay), Lisa (Jeff) and Kevin (Krien). His grandchildren, Whitney, Zachary (Lindsey), Kali (Michael), Alex, Hannah, Maci (Brandon), Erika, Woody, Sarah, Maggie, Joshua, William and his great-grandson, Kanner. His former wife, Ginny. His sisters, Barbara, Judy (Jack), Lynda and many, many nieces, nephews and dear loved ones.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister, Bonnie.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson in Burley.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation’s “Education Fund” for youth skiing purposes at P. O. Box 980187, Park City, Utah 84098.
