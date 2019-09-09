January 2, 1938—September 4, 2019
Twin Falls—Woodrow “Woody” Bohrn, Jr., 81, of Twin Falls, passed away at home September 4th of natural causes.
Woody was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 2, 1938, first child and first of five boys of Woodrow Bohrn, Sr. and Ruby Summers Bohrn. Woody attended school in Idaho, California and graduated high school in Ely, Nevada in 1957. He moved with his family in 1958 to California and became a journeyman carpenter.
In 1959 he joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Illinois and Texas; his last three years were in Germany. He was also in the Air Weather Service. When Woody was discharged he then moved to Idaho where the rest of the family had moved to in 1963. Woody went back to carpentry, building houses, working on bridges and fish hatcheries. He retired from Amalgamated Sugar Company as head carpenter. Woody was a long member of the Twin Falls Moose Lodge for 50 years; this past June he received the level of Pilgrim.
Woody was preceded in death by his father and mother and two brother’s Billy Abe Bohrn and Wayen Allen Bohrn; one nephew Jeff Bohrn. He is survived by two brothers, Gary (Tonette) Bohrn and Anthony (Rosa) Bohrn; both brothers reside in Hansen, Idaho; ten nieces and nephews; twenty great nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls, a viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls prior to the graveside on Wednesday.
