Woodrow J. Turley, 83, of Twin Falls, passed from this life on March 17, 2019. Friends may call on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Those who wish may share condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Woodrow J. Turley
