Obituary: Winnie West

October 27, 1937 – August 6, 2018
RICHFIELD — Winnie Rae (Dayley) West, 80, returned to her heavenly home Monday August 6, 2018. She passed away at home in the arms of her loving husband.
Winnie was born October 27, 1937 in Oakley, ID to Clifford Carlos and Neola Rose “Dutchie” (Craner) Dayley. Winnie was “the middle child” and never let her siblings forget it! The family moved from Oakley to Richfield in 1947, where she graduated from Richfield High School in 1956.
Winnie married Jessie West on July 16, 1959 in Reno, NV and they were sealed at the L.D.S. Temple in Dallas, TX in 1987. After a few short years in Alpine, TX Winnie and her husband returned to Richfield on Outlaw Day in June 1989.
In her earlier years, Winnie worked as a freight agent for United Airlines. She was always generous in sharing her flight benefits with family members and took her Mom and Dad to Hawaii. She served in many capacities within the L.D.S. Church throughout the years. She will be remembered for being a dedicated fan of the Richfield Tigers, seldom missing a sporting event. Two days prior to her passing, she was honored as one of the recipients of the 1st Annual Tiger Drive Award and previously inducted into the Richfield High School Hall of Fame in 2011.
Winnie is survived by: her husband, Jessie; daughter, Teri Lyn (Larry) Turnage, Richfield, ID; daughter, Tami Lee (Ric Dreiling) West, Florence, OR; son, Jesse Reid (Annie Whitesell) West, Richfield, ID; son, Sean Michael (Terri Blackham) West, Richfield, ID; sister, Jacquie Lou (Richard) Luff, Kimberly, ID; and brother, Devon Carlos “Toby” (Lori Pridmore) Dayley, missionaries in the Washington-Tacoma Mission. Her lasting influence lives on in the hearts of 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren (and counting).
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents and an infant grandson.
Memorial contributions can be made to Richfield High School Athletics
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday August 16, 2018 at the Richfield L.D.S. Church. Interment will follow at the Oakley Cemetery at 3:30 PM.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
