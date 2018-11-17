Try 1 month for 99¢

June 30, 1925—November 13, 2018

Wilma June Molsee, 93, of Filer, Idaho, passed to heaven, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

She was born June 30, 1925, in Filer where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Filer High School in 1943 and married the love of her life, Wayne Molsee and together they raised 5 children. Wilma worked for Acme Manufacturing in Filer for 20+ years and after Wayne retired from the Idaho State Transportation Department they served as campground hosts for 10 years at Alturas, Stanley and Redfish Lake. They took numerous bus tours around the country, fished, and camped with family and friends. Wayne Molsee passed in 2000, after 57 years of marriage. Wilma found love again and married Al Reeder in 2009 until his passing in 2012.

Wilma is survived by her daughters: Loraine Fisher of Filer, Carol (Mike) Prentice of Caldwell, three sons: Cary (Marilyn) Molsee of Pocatello, Greg (Susie) Molsee of Boise, Roy (LaDona) Molsee of Jerome, 18 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, and beloved stepdaughter Phyllis (Jack) Reeder Garner.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Faye Lorain, sisters Mable Lorain, Louise (Cloughton), 3 brothers: John, Earl, and David and son-in-law Dean Fischer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 at White Mortuary, with Rev. Dick Goetsch officiating. Friends may call at White Mortuary Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the Filer Senior Haven, P. O. Box 288, Filer, Idaho 83328. Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuary.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Wilma June Molsee
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments