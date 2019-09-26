November 2, 1924 - September 21, 2019
HEYBURN -- Wilma Jean Jensen was born the tenth child to John and Cora Knudsen, November 2, 1924, in Rupert, Idaho. She passed away September 21, 2019, at her home in Heyburn, with her family at her side. Wilma's sister nicknamed her “Billie” and she had been known by that throughout her life.
Billie's father passed away when she was very young and it fell to older brothers to help support the family. It was during the depression and things were really tough. The family moved back and forth from California and Idaho to find work. Over the years and many moves it was hard to keep up with her education.
July 4th 1939, she met Dean Jensen at the Rupert park. Her first impression was that he was the one that could provide the home and family that she had always wanted. They were married on February 19, 1941, at his parents' home in Heyburn. Because Billie was only 16, rumors were that the marriage wouldn't last more than a year. They were married 68 years when Dean passed away. On their first wedding anniversary and Dean's birthday, their first child, a girl was born. A son then joined the family and over the coming years three more sons and three daughters were added to the family.
Billie and Dean were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in February 1952, making this a forever family. Billie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Her favorite was in the Young Women's (Mutual) with her cohorts, Larue Cheney and Flossie Kay, known as the Three Musketeers. Many girls enjoyed their antics at Girl's Camp.
Billie had a spunky spirit; she was a hard worker and always by Dean's side as his biggest helper and support. Her family was her greatest treasure and she expressed many times how grateful she was for her kids. She enjoyed many years of “Family Reunion”, “Sweetheart Dinners”, and the “Sisters Weekend “. Her 90th Birthday Party was a highlight of her life.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; three brothers; a daughter-in-law, Mary Lynne Jensen; and granddaughter, Amy Manning. She is survived by her eight children and their spouses: Pat (Dell) Andersen of Paul, Kenneth (Linda) Jensen, of Nampa, Ron (Joyce) Jensen, of Rupert, Teresa (Allen) Jensen, of Idaho Falls, Dwight (Jan) Jensen, of Boise, Rita (Dwight) Anderson, of Rupert, Chris (Bobra) Jensen, of Heyburn, and Janet (Todd) Heiner, of Centerville, Utah; 34 grandchildren; 109 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Heyburn 1st Ward, located at 530 Villa Drive, in Heyburn, with Bishop Corwin Lewis officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery.
Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
