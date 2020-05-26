Obituary: Wilma J. (Willie) Scheel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 28, 1942—May 22, 2020

Wilma (Willie) Jean Scheel, 77, of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, after a long battle with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). Willie was born in Rupert, Idaho, to Elmer and Luella Anderson on July 28, 1942, the fourth of five children. From the moment she was born, Willie was energetic, curious, and quick-witted. Her ebullience made it easy for Willie to meet and maintain lifelong friends. She had a smile that radiated warmth, a laugh that exuded joy, and a contagious exuberance for life!

She attended Minico High School where she received excellent grades and graduated in 1960. While at the University of Idaho, Willie majored in English and minored in Spanish. She joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and it was through her Kappa roommate that she met the love of her life, James E. Scheel, a basketball player from Wendell, Idaho. Although friends first, Jim and Willie fell in love quickly: they simply knew they were meant for each other. They were pinned in February 1963 and engaged the following year on Valentine’s Day. Willie graduated Phi Beta Kappa and married Jim shortly after graduation on June 20,1964, in Rupert, Idaho.