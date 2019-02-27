March 31, 1935—February 26, 2019
Wilma Fay Elam, 83 of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Grace Assisted Living with family by her side.
Wilma was born March 31, 1935 in Berryville, Arkansas. She was the 3rd of 5 children born to Floyd and Ada Brawley. After the death of her father, her mother and siblings traveled out west to Castleford, Idaho. Wilma completed her schooling at Castleford High School and then attended the Twin Falls Business College in 1953.
Wilma met her future husband, Joseph F Elam, when she caught his eye while working at the lunch counter at Albertsons. They were married on November 10, 1955 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage produced four sons: Mike, Tim, Steve and Dave. Wilma was a mother and homemaker until the untimely death of her husband in 1979.
She then began a 40-year career as a License Clerk at the Twin Falls Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring at the age of 79.
Her family and her faith were her passion and delight. She was a long-time member of the Baptist Church, initially attending Freewill Baptist Church and then continued the rest of her years as a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Wilma was the ultimate mother/grandma cheerleader attending numerous games and races over the past 50 years in support of her children and grandchildren.
Wilma is survived by her sons Mike (Vona) Elam, Tim (Janice) Elam, Steve (Becky) Elam, and Dave (Jill) Elam, sister Velma (Bob) Garrison and brother Jim “Delton” (Joan) Brawley. She has eight grandchildren: Jodi Taylor, Willie Elam, Chance Elam, Brandy Elam, Hunter Elam, Cooper Elam, Criston Thornton, and Josie Elam, and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, and brothers Dalton and Dennis.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Twin Falls Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Grace Assisted Living Memory Care Unit for their compassionate care of Wilma over the past year.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
